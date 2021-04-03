What you need to know to vote at the polls on Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Have you registered to vote yet?

If you aren't sure, you can check MyVote Wisconsin. You can also register at your polling place on Election Day.

If you've moved, you can update your address on the MyVote Wisconsin website. But if you moved on or after March 9, you will not have been at your new address long enough for it to count. You will need to vote at the polling place of your previous address, which can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/WhereDoIVote.

To register to vote, you'll need to provide proof of residence -- a current document with your name and address that matches what is listed on your voter registration form. Some example of proof of residence include:

Utility bill issued in the last 90 days (water, gas, electric, phone, cable or internet)

Bank statement (bank, credit union, credit card, mortgage)

Current and valid Wisconsin driver license/ID

Government document (federal, state, county, municipal, tribal, UW, Madison College, or public school)

Paycheck

Residential lease effective on day of registration

Certified housing list from UW-Madison or Edgewood College (available at the polls on Election Day)

Affidavit from a social service agency providing services to the homeless

Contract or intake document from a nursing home or residential care facility

MyVote Wisconsin can also tell you what will be on your ballot. Statewide races include electing a new state superintendent of schools.