Wisconsin softball earns first win at Goodman Diamond

MADISON (WKOW)- The Wisconsin softball team split a doubleheader with Illinois on Saturday. The Illini won game one 7-2. The Badgers won game two 2-1.

In the Badgers' victory, Skylar Sirdashney drove in Peyton Bannon to take a 2-1 lead in the third inning. The Badgers held onto the lead behind Pitcher Tess Magnanimo who went seven innings allowing just one run and seven hits with two strikeouts. Magnanimo escaped bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning to give the Badgers their first win at Goodman Diamond.

Next up: Wisconsin hosts Illinois on Sunday at 4 p.m. to close out the series.