Wisconsin wildfires continue despite DNR warnings

RUTLAND (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) suggests no burning right now because Wisconsin is at such a high risk of fire damage, but local fire departments are still receiving called about wildfires.

The Brooklyn Fire Department and Oregon Fire Department responded to a call about a wildfire on the 400 block of Center Road in the town of Rutland just before 1 p.m.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office was also called to the fire. Sheriff's officials say the fire started as a controlled burn but quickly got out of control. The fire spread into a cornfield and burned about 20 acres.

As of Saturday afternoon, the DNR reported 17 wildfires in Wisconsin and a total of 168.48 acres burned.