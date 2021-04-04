2 apartments damaged in Fitchburg fire

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Two families can't stay in their apartment right now, after a fire at a Fitchburg complex Sunday evening.

According to Fitchburg Fire Department, the fire started around 5 p.m. at the Chalet Gardens apartments. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from a second floor apartment and were able to put out the fire quickly.

There is smoke, fire and water damage in the apartment where the fire started and the one below it, according to officials. The people who live in those units were able to find a place to stay.

Everyone got out safely, but firefighters had to rescue a cat that was hiding when the fire broke out. No one was hurt.

Fire investigators are looking into how the fire started.