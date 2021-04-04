A warm, dry Easter before rain chances begin

MADISON (WKOW) - Most will feel highs in the low-to-mid 70s today!

It'll be a warm and dry Easter Sunday with mostly to partly sunny skies.

A low pressure system will lift NE into Minnesota today. As it does, a warm front will lift NE during the afternoon bringing a rise in temps.

High clouds are expected to pass today, not until later afternoon.

Low RH values, dry conditions will lead to yet again an elevated fire risk across the state. Most in the 'very high' risk.

If a wildfire is spotted, call local authorities to report it.

Temperatures stay extremely mild overnight into Monday, with highs likely in the 70s once again to start the week.

While most of Monday remains dry, cloud cover increases.

Rain chances/thundershower chances also begin Monday, likely first arriving to most overnight into Tuesday. Chances continue off and on throughout the work week.

Sunday (Easter): Mostly turning partly sunny & warm. High 75. Wind: S 5-10.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53. Wind: S 5-10.



Monday: Cloudy skies & breezy with a few t-showers, especially PM. High 70. Wind: SW 5-10. T-showers at night.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated t-showers possible. Low 56. High 70. T-showers possible at night.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with scattered t-showers possible. Low 52. High 64. Rain overnight.



Thursday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a few t-showers possible. Low 50. High 61. Rain overnight.



Friday: Gradual clearing with a few showers possible. Low 43. High 60.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Low 41. High 65.