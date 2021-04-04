AMBER Alert issued for two Milwaukee children

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for two children from Milwaukee who are missing.

Officials are looking for Winter E. Harbour and Safari Harbour.

Police say Winter is 2-years-old and is 2'0", 25 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. They described Safari as 1-year-old and 1'0'', 20 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The two children were last seen Sunday on N 13th Street Milwaukee, Milwaukee, WI.

Officials identified the suspect as 36-year-old Darrell A. Harbour, the two childrens' father. They described him as 5'11", 180 pounds, with short black beard and brown eyes.

Authorities said Darrell is armed with a firearm, injured the children's mother, and fled in the victim's vehicle with his two children.

Police reported the vehicle as a maroon 2007 Chevy Impala with the Wisconsin license plate of AHA-8816.

Authorities said anyone with information should call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.