Biden’s big infrastructure plan hits McConnell, GOP blockade

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose President Joe Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support. They vow to fight the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. Much the way Republicans provided no votes for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, they plan to sit on the sidelines for this next big White House priority. The tension could mount this week. Biden shows no signs adjusting to satisfy Republican leaders, instead appealing directly to their constituents for support.