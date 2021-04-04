Bucks, Jrue Holiday agree to multi-year extension

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks struck a deal with All-Star guard Jrue Holiday, agreeing to a multi-year contract extension. The Bucks acquired Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans in part of a four-team deal in Nov. 2020.

“Jrue is one of the top guards in the NBA and we are thrilled to sign him to this extension,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He’s an elite defender and an impactful offensive player with the ability to score, shoot and facilitate."

Holiday is just one of four players in the NBA averaging at least 16.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per contest this season.

“We appreciate how Jon, Coach Bud and the entire staff, along with our teammates and fans, have supported us since the trade to Milwaukee," said Jrue and Lauren Holiday. "We have a special group that wants to put in the work and compete for a championship every year."

Since their Wisconsin arrival, Jrue and Lauren have also partnered with the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation to identify small, women- and Black-owned businesses most in need of assistance.

“We look forward to working closely with our fans and the community, as well as continue to provide more opportunities and resources with our JLH Fund throughout Milwaukee," the Holidays added.

During his 11-year career, Holiday has averaged 15.9 points, 6.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 751 career games (675 starts) shooting 45.6% from the field, 35.7% from three and 77.9% from the free-throw line.