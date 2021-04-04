Controlled burn spreads to barn, cornfield in Dane County

DUNKIRK (WKOW) -- A controlled burn got out of control Sunday, setting an old barn on fire in Dane County.

Dane County sheriff's officials say the fire was reported around 6 p.m. on Highway N in the town of Dunkirk. Deputies and firefighters from Stoughton, Oregon, Evansville, Brooklyn, Verona and Milton all responded.

There were some recreational vehicles and a work trailer inside the barn, which was destroyed. Authorities say the fire caused about $75,000 in damage. No one was hurt.

Sheriff's officials say the controlled burn was happening too close to the barn. The fire also spread to a cornfield nearby and burned about 15 acres.

This comes as the DNR reported a very high wildfire risk in Wisconsin for several days. Burning is not recommended at this time.