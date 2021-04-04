Deputies: Speed a factor in a fatal crash

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Rock County deputies are investigating after a woman died in a car crash Sunday west of Beloit.

Rock County Communications received a call around 2:45 p.m. about a crash on the 8100 block of State Highway 81.

Rock County Sheriff's Office, Orfordville Fire Department, and Beloit Fire Department responded to the crash.

Deputies reported the car hit a tree.

According to the sheriff's office a Beloit woman died. She was the driver and the only one in the car.

Officials closed State Highway 81 from County Highway H to Smythe School Road because of the incident and reopened it just before 5 p.m. once the road was cleared.

Authorities said speed was a factor in the crash.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is working with the Medical Examiner on the investigation.