Dr. Pothof: NCAA tournament bubbles required “super intensive” plan

(WKOW) -- For every team, playing for the NCAA National Championship is a big deal. However in a year where the tournament had a unique feel, crossing the finish line is win for all of college basketball.

Within the first few days of 2021, the NCAA announced several Indiana schools and venues would host the 2021 Men's tournament with a majority of those games being played in Indianapolis. Players, coaches, and team personnel were all placed in bubbles across the city to provide the safe competition space.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health, knows that coordinating a sports bubble has its challenges.

"These sports bubbles are really trying to find a safe way to carry out these sporting events [but] it's not cheap," said Dr. Pothof. "It's resource intense and it's probably not all that enjoyable for the athletes that are down in Indianapolis."

Dr. Pothof also described the limitations for everyone in the bubble including no communal eating, interacting with solely with teammates/staff members, and even staying in their hotel rooms.

Early in the first round, a positive test within the VCU Rams program eliminated them and raised a big question on the tournament's status but the NCAA had a rapid response.

"What you saw was swift action," said Dr. Pothof. "They do very fast contact tracing, anyone who's had any contact with those people who could be positive, are also removed from the bubble."

Additionally, NCAA personnel made sure they had with top public health officials on their team.

"They're meeting with healthcare professionals, public health experts, [and] infectious disease experts. But what we don't see is all this work behind the scenes, that is super intensive, just so they can have what looks to be a normal game on TV."

The NCAA women's D1 basketball tournament followed the same bubble format in Texas concluding in San Antonio.