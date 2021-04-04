Easter brunch returns, boosting business at restaurants

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many people in the Madison area spent their Easter Sundays at brunch.

Last year, most restaurants weren't able to be open for an Easter brunch because of the pandemic.

Fast forward to 2021 and places like Merchant in downtown Madison were busy on a beautiful, sunny day.

The restaurant took almost 100 reservations and was still accepting walk-ins.

"Traditionally, Easter is a huge day for restaurants. And after being closed last year, I think, definitely it helped contribute to the excitement, you know, for a beautiful Easter Sunday," said general manager David Biefer.

Biefer says the restaurant staff members are still cleaning very carefully.

Right now, restaurants in Dane County are only able to be open at 50 percent capacity indoors.