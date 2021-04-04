Faith groups celebrate spring holidays during the pandemic again

VERONA (WKOW) -- Churches are hosting their second Easter services during the pandemic, at the same time as Passover is wrapping up.

How those holidays are celebrated depend on the congregation.

For Pastor Chris Enstad at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Verona, Sunday morning was a day more than a year in the making.

"It was overwhelming, there were multiple moments where my eyes just welled up," he said.

After doing an all-virtual Easter in 2020, the church worked hard to ensure a safe in-person Easter service, outside.

"To be together for church, I was excited but I was also anxious, this is the most people we've had together in 13 months. This is the most people I've been around in 13 months," Enstad said.

They had everyone masked, used hand sanitizer, and even asked people to pre-register so seats could be arranged in pods.

While those parishioners celebrated Easter together, over at Temple Beth-El in Madison, Rabbi Jonathan Biatch says his congregation is wrapping up another virtual Passover.

"We've learned a lot about the medium, about Zoom, and using different techniques and so I think it went a little smoother," he said. "I think that people were by and large happy to see one another and to spend that time together even though they weren't physically in the same place."

Rabbi Biatch hopes that by Rosh Hashanah, the next major holiday in September, they'll be able to have at least a hybrid service, but might be seeing people in-person sooner.

"Over the summer, we have some Friday evening worship that we do outside and I actually anticipate those being and I would anticipate those happening pretty well outside," he said.

As for Enstad, he and his church are celebrating a resurrection in more ways than one.

"I think it puts a marker down that God's church is still here. That there's a light at the end of the tunnel, not just for our church congregation, but for our community and our world," he said. "This just kind of gives us a little energy for however much longer it is, and whatever our new normal looks like."