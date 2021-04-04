Fire damages homes, garages in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A fire damaged a home and some buildings nearby on Sunday in Beloit.

Beloit fire officials say the fire started around 5 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of McKinley Avenue.

Firefighters found flames up to the second floor and roof of the house when they arrived.

The fire caused significant damage to the home, according to fire officials, and it also damaged three garages, a neighboring house, a shed and a fence.

Authorities have not estimated the cost of the damage yet, but say the people who live in the home where the fire started cannot live there right now.

Investigators are still looking into how the fire started.

Janesville, South Beloit, Harlem-Roscoe, town of Beloit, Brodhead and Town of Turtle fire departments all helped in the response.