For 7 New Yorkers, a pandemic year’s fight for the future

NEW YORK (AP) — A year ago, The Associated Press told the story of a day in the life of a stricken New York City through the eyes of people on the front lines and in quarantine as they faced a crisis that had turned the United States’ most populous city into its most lethal hot spot. The AP recently returned to those New Yorkers to look at a full year of living through the pandemic in a city that has regrouped but not fully recovered. Like New York itself, they’ve endured 12 months framed by grief and fortitude, trauma, loss and new direction, and both worry and hope about the future.