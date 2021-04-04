Man shot on porch overnight in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Beloit.

According to Beloit Police Department, a 41-year-old man was sitting outside on a porch in the 1400 block of Randall Street. Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, he was shot.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask that you contact 608-757-2244.

This comes less than 12 hours after police say another man was hurt in a drive-by shooting that happened in the middle of the afternoon in Beloit.

Investigators are also looking for information about that shooting, which happened at Fourth Street and Portland Avenue. The victim said someone in a red Lincoln SUV shot at him. He drove himself to the hospital and will recover, according to police.