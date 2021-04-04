Northern Ireland police appeal for calm after violent unrest

LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland have appealed for calm after officers were attacked and cars were set on fire during a second night of unrest. Three cars were hijacked and set on fire Saturday night in Newtownabbey, an area on the outskirts of Belfast. On Friday night, 27 police officers were injured and eight people were arrested during riots in Belfast and Londonderry. Police said they came under “sustained attack” from a large group of young people throwing stones, bottles and fireworks. The Police Federation for Northern Ireland called for an end to the violence and said people destroying their own communities was “not the way to protest or vent.”