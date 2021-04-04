Officials respond to Mazomanie crash, one injured

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- Authorities responded to a crash that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.

Dane County Communication received a call about a crash at the intersection of State Highway 78 and County Highway Y just after 12 p.m.

Dane County Sheriff's Office, Black Earth Fire Department, and Mazomanie Ambulance responded to the crash.

According to Dane County Communications, it was a two-vehicle crash that partially blocked the road. The fire units are directing traffic around the incident.

The Black Earth Fire Department reported one person was transported from the crash with injuries but did not provide details to the extent of the injuries.