Police: Monona intersection reopens after three-car crash with injuries

CITY OF MONONA (WKOW) -- Police responded to a three-car crash with unknown injuries in the city of Monona Sunday afternoon.

Dane County Communication received a call about a crash at the intersection of West Broadway and Monona Drive at 12:43 p.m.

According to officers, the intersection was shut down due to the crash but reopened just before 1:45 p.m.

Monona City Police Department and four ambulances were dispatched to the crash.

Police said there were injuries, but the number of people and extent were unknown.

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash.