Portage officials warn of fire danger after hot coals ignite garage fire

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Authorities are asking people to be cautious as the weather warms and outdoor cooking returns, after a garage caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Portage fire officials say firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the a garage on E. Carroll Street when they arrived. Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it spread.

Officials believe the fire started because hot coals were thrown out near the garage. The coals ignited combustible materials in the area that caused the fire to spread to the exterior of the garage.

Firefighters are asking people to be careful when cooking or burning wood, especially with a high fire danger right now in dry conditions. Officials say there have been multiple fires in the past few days that started because of what they describe as 'careless open burning.'

The fire department also responded to a grass fire in the town of Lewiston on Saturday evening that spread in dry conditions.

Firefighters respond to grass fire in Lewiston Saturday. Photo courtesy: Portage Fire Dept.

Fire officials say there is a burning ban in effect right now that will continue until dry conditions improve. Burning permits are required for open burning other than in fire pits or fireplaces in the city of Portage.