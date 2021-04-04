They say April showers bring May flowers…

The complete 27 Storm Track forecast

Sign up to receive the daily forecast email

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Hopefully you've enjoyed the sunshine, a cut off low looks to bring rain to the area next week.

This past weekend was absolutely beautiful, right? Plenty of sunshine along with warm temperatures. However, it looks like a low pressure system is expected to not only develop and bring the region rain but also get cut off from the jetstream along the way.

The threat for rain will begin on Monday and remain low throughout Monday and Tuesday as this incoming low gets its act together. Though the area will see the chance for thunderstorms, the severe threat should remain to our north.

Once this low does get its act together, there will be more a widespread threat for rain as well as thunderstorms beginning Wednesday. Once the cold front catches up to the warm front, the threat for storms will diminish.

If this low does indeed get cut off, and the region sees the threat for rain throughout next week, our rain totals could be several inches over the course of next week.

The cloud cover along with rain will also mean our temperatures will be cooler too.