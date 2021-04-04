Rockets hit near Iraq base housing US trainers, no one hurt

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi official says two rockets have landed near an Iraqi air base just north of Baghdad that houses U.S. trainers. There are no casualties or damage. Maj. Gen. Tahseen al-Khafaji says the rockets landed Sunday outside Balad air base after midday. The attack is the first on a base housing U.S. troops since an attack last month on a base in western Iraq that houses US contractors and coalition troops. One U.S contractor died after at least 10 rockets slammed into the base, raising concerns over a new round of escalating violence. It comes days ahead of a new round of so-called strategic Iraq-U.S. talks on April 7.