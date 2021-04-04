Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 6:35AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 6:35AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
Daytime mixing will allow minimum relative humidity values to
approach 20 percent for areas away from Lake Michigan. The RH
values together with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s,
modest southerly wind gusts to 15 to 20 mph, and dry vegetation
will cause conditions conducive to fire ignition and spread
across southern Wisconsin.
Please refer to your local authorities for current burning
restrictions and use caution with outdoor equipment that may cause
sparks. Combustible materials, cigarettes, and recreational fires
should be extinguished completely after use.