Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 6:35AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Daytime mixing will allow minimum relative humidity values to

approach 20 percent for areas away from Lake Michigan. The RH

values together with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s,

modest southerly wind gusts to 15 to 20 mph, and dry vegetation

will cause conditions conducive to fire ignition and spread

across southern Wisconsin.

Please refer to your local authorities for current burning

restrictions and use caution with outdoor equipment that may cause

sparks. Combustible materials, cigarettes, and recreational fires

should be extinguished completely after use.