Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 6:47AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The combination of dry conditions, low relative humidity, and

breezy south winds, will create elevated fire weather conditions

this afternoon and early evening. Plan on minimum relative

humidity values falling into the teens to lower 20s with breezy

southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Fires could start easily and spread in these conditions, so avoid

outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities.

Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or

equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish and

dispose of cigarettes properly.