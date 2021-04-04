Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 7:38PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 736 PM CDT, radar indicated a cluster of thunderstorms located

along a line extending from 8 miles west of Harpers Ferry to near

New Hampton. Movement was east at 25 mph.

Locations impacted include…

Decorah, Prairie Du Chien, Waukon, New Hampton, West Union, Elkader,

Lansing, Postville, Monona, Calmar, Fredericksburg, McGregor, Ossian,

Garnavillo, Elgin, Clermont, Hawkeye, Lawler, Marquette and

Spillville.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring a few of these

storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek

a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle if you hear thunder or

see lightning.