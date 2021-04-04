Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 7:38PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
At 736 PM CDT, radar indicated a cluster of thunderstorms located
along a line extending from 8 miles west of Harpers Ferry to near
New Hampton. Movement was east at 25 mph.
Locations impacted include…
Decorah, Prairie Du Chien, Waukon, New Hampton, West Union, Elkader,
Lansing, Postville, Monona, Calmar, Fredericksburg, McGregor, Ossian,
Garnavillo, Elgin, Clermont, Hawkeye, Lawler, Marquette and
Spillville.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring a few of these
storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek
a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle if you hear thunder or
see lightning.