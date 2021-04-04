Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 9:19PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
At 919 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of
Bloomington, or 10 miles east of Prairie Du Chien, moving southeast
at 15 mph.
Pea size hail is possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Fennimore, Mount Ida, Mount Hope, Millville, Porters Bridge and
Klondyke Secluded Acres.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.