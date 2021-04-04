Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 9:19PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 919 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of

Bloomington, or 10 miles east of Prairie Du Chien, moving southeast

at 15 mph.

Pea size hail is possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Fennimore, Mount Ida, Mount Hope, Millville, Porters Bridge and

Klondyke Secluded Acres.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.