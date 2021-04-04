The cast of ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ on their SAG Awards win

Instead of congregating on the stage of Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium for their best-ensemble win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the cast of “The Trial of the Chicago 7” called in on Zoom. For a video conference, they make a starry bunch. Logging in from around the world were Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance, John Carroll Lynch, Ben Shankman and other members of Aaron Sorkin’s historical courtroom drama. After winning the guild’s top honor, the cast spoke briefly with The Associated Press in an interview taped Thursday before Sunday’s broadcast of the awards.