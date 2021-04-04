US shuts once-secret Guantanamo prison unit, moves prisoners

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military has closed a once-secret prison unit at its Guantanamo Bay detention center that had fallen into disrepair. U.S. Southern Command announced Sunday that the prisoners held in Camp 7 have been moved to a unit adjacent to where the other detainees are held at the U.S. base in Cuba. Camp 7 opened in December 2006 for prisoners previously held in clandestine CIA facilities around the world. The unit held about 14 prisoners. and the military had long kept even its exact location on the base a secret. There are 40 prisoners at Guantanamo. The Biden administration has said it plans to resume efforts to close the detention center.