Wisconsin volleyball earns number one overall seed in NCAA Tournament

MADISON (WKOW)- The undefeated Wisconsin volleyball team earned the number one overall seed in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The Badgers will start play in the second round against either Bowling Green or Weber State on April 15th at 6 p.m. The entire tournament will take place in Omaha, Nebraska.

Wisconsin Senior Molly Haggerty reacted to the Badgers' bid on ESPNU.

"We're practicing like we've never won and we're playing like we've never lost," Haggerty said.

The Badgers are making their 8th straight NCAA Tournament appearance under Head Coach Kelly Sheffield.

Wisconsin finished the regular season 15-0. The Badgers are looking for their first national title.