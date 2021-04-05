A new ‘Kung Fu’ debuts at a crucial time for Asian Americans

NEW YORK (AP) — A reboot of the 1972 series “Kung Fu” debuts this week on The CW with Olivia Liang in the starring role that was originally played by David Carradine. The show has a cast of mostly actors of Asian descent and its showrunner, Christina M. Kim, is also Asian American. Half of her writing staff is of Asian background and half is women, which was also important to her. The series comes at a crucial time as hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise. The Asian American community is also paying attention, not only to see their stories on TV but to see how they’re told.