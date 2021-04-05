After new law, McConnell warns CEOs: ‘Stay out of politics’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says it’s a “big lie” to call the new voting law in Georgia restrictive.

And he warned big business to “stay out of politics” after major corporations distanced themselves from the state’s new rules amid vast public pressure.

McConnell particularly slammed President Joe Biden’s criticism of the Georgia bill as racist, a return to Jim Crow-era restrictions in the Southern states aimed limiting ballot access for Black Americans.

The GOP leader's decision to dive into the voting issues shows the scramble Republicans face as progressive groups are shining a spotlight on corporate America to live up to its brands and values.

Our private sector must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex. Americans do not need or want big business to amplify disinformation or react to every manufactured controversy with frantic left-wing signaling. My full statement: https://t.co/3Ck3qW4Mbe — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 5, 2021

By LISA MASCARO