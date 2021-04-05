Alaska snowstorm strands 5 on North America’s tallest peak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Five people had to ski through a heavy Alaska snowstorm to a mountain chalet after abandoning their airplanes on a glacier on North America’s tallest peak. The five landed Friday on Ruth Glacier on Denali. A fast-moving storm prevented them from flying off, so they spent the night in their planes. The next morning, they called for help. Two guides were temporarily hired by the National Park Service to guide the five to a chalet. They should be flown off the mountain Monday. But the airplanes will sit until a new runway can be stomped out in the deep snow.