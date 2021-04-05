All adults now eligible to get vaccines

MONONA (WKOW) -- With all adults in Wisconsin now being eligible for vaccines, the already-difficult effort to get a shot has become a little harder.

However at Monona Medicine Shoppe, some have gotten lucky.

Sarah Both stopped by as one of the newly-eligible people, Monday, to get hers taken care of.

"I think it was fairly easy actually, my husband texted me last friday and said hey I got you an appointment on Monday for vaccine," she said. "So I was like great so I didn't have to do the leg work."

At the same time, Alexandria Beam, who had been eligible for weeks, was also getting her vaccine Monday, after a long struggle.

"I was looking at Walgreens, Walmart, trying to find appointments there, even on campus, as a student I just wasn't finding one," Beam said. "I actually ended up joining a Facebook group and I found it through there when somebody posted a link."

Regardless, both were just excited to be able to get their vaccines, and as they both got the Johnson & Johnson version, they'll be fully vaccinated in two weeks.

They're both excited for the same things.

"Honestly just seeing my friends, seeing relatives that I haven't seen since all this started," Beam said.

"Hanging with my girlfriends, and hugging family that I haven't hugged in a while," Both said.

While the pharmacists say vaccine supply is still limited, this larger eligibility will make life much easier.

Pharmacist and owner Eric Hewitt says not having to worry about people cutting in line removes a major headache.

"With pharmacies it was a little bit difficult trying to screen people," he said. "We had it on our form when you signed up and then we had to take peoples' word for it, not everybody got a letter from their employer or said what their eligibility was."

Now he can just focus on getting out the 100 doses his pharmacy is allocated this week, something that's only happened once out of the 12 weeks he's been eligible to receive doses.

Despite a low supply of vaccine doses, UW Health doctor Matt Anderson says vaccination rates are still looking good.

"So this will enable us to continue moving through those age groups, but also to focus on some of those younger age groups where they're the percentages are much less right now," he said. "The thing with that is we see the higher rates of transmission in those specially under the age of 40."