Authorities release name of Beloit woman killed in Rock County crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County authorities have identified the name of the Beloit woman killed a crash over the weekend.

Malerie E. Schupbach, 34, died of injuries she sustained in the town of Newark crash, the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office said in a press release Monday.

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon in the 8100 block of West State Highway 81.

Schupbach was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.