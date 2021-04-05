Skip to Content

Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to hold first COVID-19 vaccination clinic

6:05 pm Coronavirus 2021Top Stories
boys and girls club

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County has announced its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The organization said last week it wanted to vaccinate community members against the coronavirus. Club President and CEO Michael Johnson stated in a Facebook post Monday that the B&GC will hold its first clinic on Saturday at the McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club in Sun Prairie, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fitchburg Family Pharmacy will work with the UW-Madison School of Pharmacy to administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic is open to everyone 18 and older. Registrations is required. You can do so on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Facebook page.

Johnson says the club plans to hold clinics every following Saturday at its other locations.

Emily Friese

27 News Producer

More Stories

Skip to content