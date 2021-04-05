Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to hold first COVID-19 vaccination clinic

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County has announced its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The organization said last week it wanted to vaccinate community members against the coronavirus. Club President and CEO Michael Johnson stated in a Facebook post Monday that the B&GC will hold its first clinic on Saturday at the McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club in Sun Prairie, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fitchburg Family Pharmacy will work with the UW-Madison School of Pharmacy to administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic is open to everyone 18 and older. Registrations is required. You can do so on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Facebook page.

Johnson says the club plans to hold clinics every following Saturday at its other locations.