CDC inquiry sought on HIV outbreak in WVa’s largest county

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has submitted a congressional inquiry with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding an HIV outbreak in West Virginia’s largest county. The West Virginia Democrat on Monday asked for the inquiry on behalf of the Kanawha County Commission. It comes two months after a CDC official warned that the county’s outbreak was the most concerning in the United States. Commission President Kent Carper says the outbreak is an important public health issue and is deserving of the commission’s understanding. In a letter to CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Manchin asked that the CDC review the commission’s concerns and reply by Friday.