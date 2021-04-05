Dane County childcare center COVID-19 outbreak includes variant strain

MADISON (WKOW) -- A COIVD-19 outbreak at a Dane County childcare facility resulted in 35 confirmed cases, with many close contacts to be tested in the near future.

According to a news release from Public Health Madison and Dane County, 21 children and child care workers have tested positive, along with 14 family members. PHMDC did not identify the center where the outbreak took place.

Tests identified the B.1.1.7 strain amid the outbreak, but the release said most of the children diagnosed presented only mild symptoms. As all Wisconsinites 16 and older are now eligible for vaccines, PHMDC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"Get tested if you are showing any symptoms, get your children tested if they are showing symptoms, and get vaccinated as soon as you can. The vaccines are highly effective against severe disease and death from COVID-19 infection, even with the most prevalent variants,” PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said