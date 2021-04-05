China cautions Japan ahead of US-Japan summit

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has cautioned Japan against teaming up with the U.S. to counter China. The warning comes ahead of a meeting next week between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President Joe Biden. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Japan should not be misled by countries holding a biased view against China. He made the remarks in a phone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Biden has stressed rebuilding ties with European and Asian allies as the U.S. prepares for competition with a rising China.