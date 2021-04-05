Clues from unexploded firebomb lead to charges in Portland

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — During a Black Lives Matter protest on Sept. 21, a Portland police officer was sitting in a vehicle used to broadcast warnings and loud noise at protesters when he saw a burning object sailing through the air toward him. The officer found a Molotov cocktail that had not gone off. According to court records, that bottle produced key evidence that helped lead to charges against an Indiana man who authorities said had come to Portland for protests. A previously secret 28-count indictment charges Malik Muhammed with attempted aggravated murder and other crimes. Joshua Pond, listed on court documents as Muhammed’s attorney, said he had no comment.