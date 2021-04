OREGON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Oregon Monday morning, according to Dane County dispatchers.

The fire was first reported in the garage of a home on Drumlin Drive at about 7:30 a.m.

Officials tell 27 News there are flames inside a home's garage.

First responders from multiple departments were called in to help fight the fire.

This is a developing story. 27 News has a crew heading to the scene.