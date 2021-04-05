Dane County Farmers’ Market begins Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- With a litany of safety measures in place, the Dane County Farmers' Market will open for business this Saturday.

According to a news release from market co-manager Jill Carlson Groendyk, the market will open in the parking lot in front of the Alliant Energy Center exhibition hall at 7 a.m.

Groendyk said that the market will ask all customers to continue wearing masks, despite the change in the Dane County emergency order.

“We ask that all customers respect the six-foot physical distancing, but we also understand that there may be instances during the typical shopping experience, where customers and vendors are occasionally less than 6ft apart,” Groendyk said in the release. “Out of the utmost caution, we request that vendors and customers continue to respect the mask requirement.”

Organizers hope the market will return to its usual spot on the Capitol square sometime during the summer. Shoppers are asked to read through the code of conduct for safety policies before attending.