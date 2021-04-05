Edgewood swimmers ready to defend state title

MADISON (WKOW) -- The alternate spring swimming and diving season changed the venue, time of year, and competition pool to the Tuesday's WIAA state finals in Waukesha. The Edgewood Crusaders haven't been phased by any of the alterations as the team aims to defend their 2019 state championship.

"The excitement level is higher than it's ever been any other year," said Edgewood head coach Emily Schwabe. "We have a young team this year. We have 3 juniors and we have no seniors."

One of those juniors is four-time state finalist and Wisconsin commit Anna teDuits. Her advice to the program's young swimmers is short, sweet, and simple.

"Just have fun," said teDuits, who will compete in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke. "You swim your best when you're having fun. It doesn't matter how you do, You just have to have fun."

The alternate season will combine Division 1 and Division 2 teams for the state meet. The young Crusaders team is excited to add more competition to the bunch.

"We've won state five times in a row at the caliber we've been at," said Schwabe. "When you kind of remove or kind of reset to make that competition a little higher, seize that opportunity."

Regardless of the results, junior Abby Read feels the season has already been a huge victory considering the unusual circumstances.

"It's been shorter than what we're used to but I think we've still put in the same amount of training, the same amount of effort, and I'm excited to see our hard work pay off," said Read.