Evansville schools name superintendent finalists

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- Evansville Community School District released the names of the people who have qualified as finalists for the next superintendent.

The announcement came in a press release from the district Monday morning.

All five of the candidates that district named will be interviewed, meet with district staff beginning on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Community members can meet the candidates at 6:30 p.m. that same day at Evansville High School's performing arts center.

Below is the list of candidates along with biographies sent by the district.

Dr. Christine Anderson, Superintendent of Twin Lakes School District

Dr. Christine Anderson is currently in her third year as the Superintendent with the Twin Lakes School District and an adjunct professor with Aurora University. Christine is an instructional leader who has demonstrated success with pulling together teams to focus on best practices in teaching and learning. Christine has the following degrees and certificates: Doctorate in Technology and Distance Education with a curriculum focus, Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education with a mathematics focus, Masters in Teaching and Learning, Superintendent Certification, Principal Certification, Curriculum Director Certification, as well as Director of Special Education and Pupil Services Certification. She is hoping her background in teaching and learning will benefit the community both inside and outside the district and would be honored to serve as the

next Superintendent for the Evansville Community School District.

Dr. Sheila Briggs, Assistant State Superintendent

Dr. Sheila J. Briggs, is currently the Assistant State Superintendent leading the Division for Academic Excellence at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction where she has served in the cabinet of the last two State Superintendents for the last decade. Prior to coming to DPI, she served as a teacher, principal, and central office administrator, both as the elementary lead principal and the Director of State and Federal Programs in the Madison Metropolitan School District. Sheila has a PhD in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, and holds WI lifetime licenses as both a teacher and administrator. Her administrative certifications include Principal, Superintendent, Director of Curriculum and Instruction and Director of Special Education and Pupil Services. She has devoted her entire 30-year career to serving the needs of all children in public schools, especially those that our systems have traditionally left behind. She is eager to bring her lifetime of learning and successful experience to the school district and community of Evansville.

Ms. Laurie Burgos, Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services, of

Verona Area School District

Ms. Laurie Burgos has served over 20 years in education and was promoted to the role of Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services in the Verona Area School District (VASD) in January 2020. Serving in VASD since 2014, her previous role was the Director of Bilingual Programs & Instructional Equity, where she led the district’s Two-Way Immersion, English learner, and Title I funded programs. In addition, Laurie played a key role in the development of the district’s Equity Framework, equity-based strategic plan, and continuous improvement process. She has also worked as a Bilingual Program Coordinator, middle school, and elementary dual language teacher from 2003-2014 in the Racine Unified School District. Prior to that, Laurie was a teacher of English as a Foreign Language in the Colegio Internacional Campolara in Burgos, Spain. Laurie holds a BA in Spanish from UW-Madison, MS in Educational Leadership from Cardinal Stritch University, and is a doctoral student in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis at UW-Madison. Laurie believes the Evansville Community

School District has the potential to be the premier district of choice in south-central Wisconsin.

Mr. Jason Knott, Evansville High School Principal

Mr. Jason Knott currently serves as the Principal of Evansville High School, which is the position he has served in for the past four years. Previously, he was the principal of JC McKenna Middle School from 2014-2017 and from 1999-2014 he taught Middle School and served as a Varsity Head Coach in Basketball, Volleyball and Track in the Edgerton School District. He has a

Masters of Education, and certifications for Principal, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, and District Administrator from Viterbo University. Jason and his wife Emily, who is an educator herself, have lived in Evansville for the past seven years and their four children attend the ECSD. They have immersed themselves in this community and he can think of no greater honor than to continue to serve the community as the next

District Administrator.

Mr. Louis Steigerwald, Superintendent of Norway-Vulcan Area Schools,

Michigan

Mr. Louis Steigerwald has led his district since July of 2011. Prior to his

appointment as superintendent he held different positions in communities that included urban, suburban, and rural districts. He was an English teacher and department head, a Curriculum Director and Title I Coordinator and he was a principal for South Lake High School in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. He is a three-time alumnus of Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan with a Bachelors in English, a Masters Degree in Secondary English Education, and an Education Specialist Certification in School Administration. As the District Administrator for the Evansville Community School District, he will dedicate himself to upholding the highest standards and to collaborate with stakeholders in order to graduate students with as many doors open to them as possible.