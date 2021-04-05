Ferry sinks after colliding in Bangladesh; at least 25 dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An official says rescuers have recovered 25 bodies from a river outside Bangladesh’s capital after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized. Authorities say the ferry sank Sunday night after being hit by a cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River just outside Dhaka. Fire and civil defense official Ershad Hossain says rescuers recovered five bodies overnight and 20 others on Monday. Ferry accidents are common and are often blamed on overcrowding and lax rules in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers.