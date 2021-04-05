Forward Madison launches vaccination campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Flamingos want their fans to get vaccinated.

Forward Madison announced a new initiative called "Mingos Take Shots."

"One of the things I know about Wisconsin is that you guys love to do shots," said Carl Craig, Forward Madison's head coach. "Get this one and make it count."

Fans are asked to share pictures of themselves getting vaccinated in their Forward Madison gear on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

You can tag Forward Madison and use the hashtag "#MingosTakeShots."