Green County COVID-19 testing site limits hours to 2 days per week

MONROE (WKOW) -- Green County's community COVID-19 testing site is paring back its hours to being open two days per week.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

Beginning today, Monday, April 5, the testing site at the Colony Brands Outlet Store in Monroe will be open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The testing site will remain at the 652 8th St. location.

To register for a test at the community testing site, visit Green County Public Health's website.

Additional testing sites in the Green County area can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.