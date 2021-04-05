Henry Vilas Zoo announces new otter pups

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the Henry Vilas Zoo begins to fully reopen, visitors will get to meet three new furry friends.

Lily, Montello and Fisher joined the Vilas Zoo family in February, pups to first-time parents Elva and Dragonroll. The pups are all named after Wisconsin rivers.

According to a news release from county spokesperson Ariana Vruwink, the pups will be raised solely by their mother until they learn to swim. The pups will not be out for viewers to see until they're a little older, with the zoo aiming to bring them out in late May.

“We are so excited to have Lily, Montello, and Fisher join the Henry Vilas Zoo family,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release. “A huge thank you goes out to our staff for keeping these otter pups healthy."