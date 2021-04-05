Homeless shelter shooting suspect transferred to mental health facility

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man arrested for an attempted homicide at an east side Madison homeless shelter last month has been moved to a mental health facility.

Ronald Stephens, 23, is now at Winnebago Mental Health Facility, a Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The spokesperson said that an evaluation by mental health professionals preceded the "emergency detention" at the mental health facility.

Stephens is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting a man at the Drop-In Shelter at 200 North First St. on the evening of March 22.

A criminal complaint filed in the case says that video taken inside the Drop-In Shelter at 200 North First St. captured the events of the shooting.

The footage, according to authorities, shows Stephens with a gun. Another man says that the gun isn't scaring anyone.

Stephens allegedly fired three shots at the man, once while the man was laying on the ground.

Stephens has yet to appear in court. It is not clear how long his stay at Winnebago might delay the proceedings.