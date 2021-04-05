In video, Biden thanks new US citizens for ‘choosing us’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is thanking naturalized Americans for “choosing us” in his official video message to the nation’s newest citizens. Biden references his own heritage as a descendant of Irish immigrants and praises the contribution the new citizens will make to American society. Biden says, “First and foremost, I want to thank you for choosing us and believing that America is worthy of your aspirations.” Presidents typically record a message to be played at the end of naturalization ceremonies. The White House and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services released the video publicly on Monday so new citizens can view it from home during the coronavirus pandemic.