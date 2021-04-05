Incoming Dane County Sheriff prioritizing community engagement

MADISON (WKOW) -- Incoming Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says one thing he wants to focus on when he takes office is building relationships. Barrett spoke with 27 News for the first time since he was appointed by Governor Tony Evers to be Dave Mahoney's successor.

Barrett says one of his priorities is community engagement -- strengthening already-established relationships and rebuilding fractured ones.

"I am a strong believer that proximity breeds care. And distance breeds fear. So the more that we know each other, and the more that we work together, we'll be able to find solutions to really help you know, serve the people of Dane County to the finest," said Barrett.

Barrett also has a goal of reducing crime and ensuring the jail population is as low as possible.